Montana officials struggle to get rural residents counted on census With the 2020 census set to end in just 11 days, Montana officials are trying to make sure every resident is counted -- with a big reward on their minds. Montana has enough population for a second House seat, something it has not had since 1993. But first, it has to prove it through a successful census of its roughly one million population. Major Garrett takes a look at how they are trying to get it done.