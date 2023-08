Activists speak after winning Montana climate case Climate activists are celebrating a Monday court decision in which a judge ruled Montana had violated plaintiffs' rights to a clean and healthful environment. Experts call this ruling the "first of its kind" not only for its potential environmental effects, but also because the plaintiffs were some of the state's youngest citizens -- ranging in age from five to 22. Plaintiff Badge Busse and attorney Julia Olson join CBS News to discuss the case.