Monsanto accused of trying to hide weed killer Roundup's danger Newly-released court papers question the safety of Roundup, one of America's most popular weed killers. More than 200 lawsuits have been filed against Monsanto, the chemical giant that makes Roundup, in the last two years. Attorneys claim the papers show Monsanto took steps to spin research on possible cancer links to Roundup's main ingredient. Mireya Villarreal reports.