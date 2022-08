White House urged to ramp up monkeypox vaccine production A group of U.S. senators is calling on the Biden administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of the monkeypox vaccine. Many major cities are running low on vaccines for people at risk. CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, and then Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the city of St. Louis, joins Lana Zak to discuss more about the outbreak.