Monkeypox vaccine maker pushes back on FDA plan to split doses The manufacturer of the only Food and Drug Administration-approved monkeypox vaccines is pushing back on the agency's plan to split doses in order to get more shots out of each vial. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to talk about the FDA's recommendation and answers questions about monkeypox, COVID-19 and polio.