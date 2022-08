Monkeypox survivor shares his story: "Doctors were misdiagnosing me left and right" Jeffrey Todd is expecting to get the all-clear from his doctors today to leave quarantine after 28 days with a monkeypox infection. He shared his story on TikTok, and he joins CBS News to talk about his struggle to get diagnosed and recover from the virus, which has sickened around 9,000 people across the U.S.