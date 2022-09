Dr. Céline Gounder on decline in monkeypox cases, concerns about spread of polio The White House monkeypox response coordinator says cases are down nearly 50% since the start of August. Dr. Céline Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins CBS News to weigh in on the progress and why officials are concerned the virus could mutate. She also discusses the recent reemergence of polio in the New York area and offers advice for concerned Americans.