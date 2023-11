Monkey Island | Sunday on 60 Minutes Lesley Stahl reports from Cayo Santiago, also known as Monkey Island, off the coast of Puerto Rico, and home to roughly 1,800 monkeys, including the rhesus macaques whose DNA is a 94% match to humans. Stahl examines one study set to determine the impact of environmental crises on the longevity and overall health of the macaques and what the inhabitants of Monkey Island can reveal about climate-related trauma and survival.