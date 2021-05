Monica Lewinsky on cyberbullying campaign Monica Lewinsky was 24 years old when news broke online in 1998 about her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton. That led to years of harassment on the internet. The experience prompted Lewinsky to fight against cyberbullying. Lewinsky joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her latest PSA collaboration on cyberbullying, the disparity between how people behave online and face-to-face, and the campaign to click with compassion.