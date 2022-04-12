Ukraine Crisis
Almost two-thirds of Ukraine's 7.5 million children have been displaced
Inflation accelerated to 8.5% in March, highest since 1981
EPA to try to fight high gas prices with ethanol blend
Jury convicts former police officer on 6 counts related to January 6
Teen dead after friends in body armor take turns shooting each other
PG&E to pay $55 million over old power lines sparking two major wildfires
More than 40 killed as storm unleashes landslides in Philippines
Olympian's mother killed by stray bullet while sewing in her home
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone at NYC hotel makes plea deal
MoneyWatch: What's causing the rise in inflation?
Consumer Price Index inflation is the highest it has been in over four decades. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss some of the factors behind the latest numbers.
