MoneyWatch: What's being done to offset war in Ukraine's effects on oil, wheat? President Biden vowed the U.S. and Canada will help provide more wheat to Europe to alleviate the impact of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine. John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joined CBS News after the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange to discuss that and the effects of the U.S. ban on Russian oil.