MoneyWatch: University in Nevada launches new program aimed at fighting health disparities The Roseman University College of Medicine has launched a program to treat families in underserved communities of color. The program, known as "GENESIS,” matches students and health practitioners with families to offer them health and social services in their own households. Dr. Pedro Greer, the founding dean of the Roseman University College of Medicine, discusses the innovative new program with CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver.