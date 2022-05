MoneyWatch: U.S. job growth holds steady in April The nation's job growth continued at a pace well above pre-pandemic levels, the Labor Department reported, as U.S. employers added 428,000 new jobs in April. It's the 12th straight month of job gains surpassing the 400,000 mark. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Obama administration, joined CBS News to discuss what the April jobs report means for the recovery of the labor market.