MoneyWatch: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says U.S. recession is not "imminent" The Federal Reserve raised interest rates as all major stock averages ended last week in the negative, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a recession is neither "imminent" nor "inevitable." Akane Otani, a reporter at The Wall Street Journal, spoke with "CBS News Mornings" about Yellen's comments amid growing fears about the future of the economy.