Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch: Tips for managing your savings
National Savings Day is the perfect time to take stock of your personal finances. CBS News’ Errol Barnett and Meg Oliver spoke with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about the best ways to manage your hard-earned savings.
