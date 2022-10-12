Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: Tips for managing your savings

National Savings Day is the perfect time to take stock of your personal finances. CBS News’ Errol Barnett and Meg Oliver spoke with Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, about the best ways to manage your hard-earned savings.
