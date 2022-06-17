Watch CBS News

Stock market ends volatile week with sharp losses

The U.S. stock market on Friday ended its worst week since March 2020. John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Herbert Business School, joins CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge to discuss the state of the economy.
