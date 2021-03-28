Live

Watch CBSN Live

MoneyWatch: Starbucks stock up; Mazda widens Takata recall

Mazda is expanding its recall of cars with the faulty Takata airbag. Also, Starbucks stock is up on the company's plans to offer mobile ordering and beer and wine at thousands of stores. Jill Wagner reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlines.
