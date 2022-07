MoneyWatch: Small business owners say inflation and the job market are making it difficult to stay afloat More than 2,500 small-business owners at a Washington, D.C. summit asked for support from lawmakers and President Biden's administration. Many say it's difficult to compete with larger companies right now. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined "CBS News Mornings" to share what business owners told her about the challenges they're currently facing.