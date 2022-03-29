Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: President Biden unveils $5.8 trillion budget proposal for 2023 which includes wealth tax

President Biden has unveiled a more than $5.8 trillion budget proposal for 2023, which includes a new tax on the country’s wealthiest people. Under the proposal, households with assets of more than $100 million would face a 20% minimum tax. CBS News contributor and former director of the federal Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney joins “CBS News Mornings” with an overview of the new budget proposal.
