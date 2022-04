MoneyWatch: Pew Research finds women in 22 U.S. cities are earning as much as or more than their male counterparts A report from Pew Research finds that young women in 22 U.S. cities are earning as much as or more than their male counterparts. Although this “reverse pay gap” is a sign of some progress, women still earn less than men in more than 90% of the roughly 250 cities analyzed in the study. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.