MoneyWatch: Peloton's CEO pushes back after report that it paused manufacturing its bikes and treadmills Peloton’s stock plummeted more than 20% Thursday after CNBC reported that the fitness firm is temporarily halting production of its bikes and treadmills. The company’s CEO released a statement calling the reporting “incomplete, out of context, and not reflective of Peloton’s strategy.” CBS MoneyWatch executive editor Glenn Coleman joins “CBSN AM” to discuss the latest on Peloton.