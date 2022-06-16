Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: Mortgage rates jump to 5.78%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates had their biggest one-week jump in 35 years after the Federal Reserve raised its key rate by three-quarters of a point. CBS News' Lana Zak joins Carter Evans to discuss the impact of soaring rates on consumers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.