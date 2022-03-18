MoneyWatch: Millions betting on March Madness with online gambling legal in more states Upsets from the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament are contributing to a busy and risky betting season. According to a survey conducted by betting experts, an estimated total of 45 million Americans will wager more than $3 billion on March Madness this year, and 29 million of them are entering the betting arena this year in the wake of several states legalizing online gambling. SportsLine analyst Kenny White joined CBS News to discuss.