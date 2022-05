MoneyWatch: Inflation slows for the first time since August The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation rose 0.3% in April. It's the first time the rate has slowed since August 2021. Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist at the Washington Post and the author of the book, "What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide," joins CBS News to discuss how you should invest your money during periods of high inflation.