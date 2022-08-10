Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: Inflation impacting back-to-school shopping

Families getting ready to send kids back to school are facing higher prices for school supplies, clothes and other items. Axios senior reporter Kelly Tyko joins "CBS News Mornings" with advice on how to save money when back-to-school shopping.
