MoneyWatch: How "meme stocks" are changing the way some large investors factor in social media's power to move financial markets Although the so-called "meme stock" craze has cooled down since skyrocketing last year, shares of companies like GameStop and AMC haven't plunged the way some investors predicted. Some larger institutional investors are rethinking social media's financial impact. Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.