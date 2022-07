MoneyWatch: High cost of child care, fewer caregivers puts pressure on families According to the Center for American Progress, the price of child care is just over $1,300 a month, about 21% of the average household income. Meanwhile, the U.S. has lost nearly 500,000 caregiver jobs since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families. Jocelyn Frye, the group's president, joined CBS News to discuss.