MoneyWatch: GM developing hands-free driving; Bull market reached milestone

GM CEO Mary Barra said Sunday that the company is developing a "Super Cruise" mode for a Cadillac model, which includes hands-free driving. Also, the bull market is now 2000 days old. Jill Wagner reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlines.
