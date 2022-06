MoneyWatch: First-time unemployment claims decline According to the U.S. Department of Labor, initial jobless claims fell to 229,000 for the week ending June 18th. That's 2,000 fewer than the previous week. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joined Errol Barnett and Anne-Marie Green to discuss what these numbers mean for the U.S. economy and yesterday's congressional testimony on inflation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.