Live

Watch CBSN Live

MoneyWatch: Ebola fears send airline stock down; Pepsi cuts calories

Airline stocks are down due to concerns that Americans will get too nervous to travel. Also, Pepsi introduces a new 60-calorie soda called Pepsi True. Jill Wagner reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.