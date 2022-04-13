MoneyWatch: California assemblywoman talks proposed four-day workweek bill In MoneyWatch, California could become the first state to adopt a four-day workweek. A new bill, which is making its way through the state's legislature, proposes shortening the work week from 40 hours to 32 hours in an effort to boost employees' work-life balance. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia represents California's 58th district and is one of the two members who proposed the legislation. She joins CBS News to discuss the bill.