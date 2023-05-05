COVID-19 Global Health Emergency
Pakistan School Shooting
TurboTax Settlement
Queen Consort Camilla
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Video of Trump's E. Jean Carroll deposition made public amid lawsuit trial
Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip's execution in Oklahoma
CDC director Rochelle Walensky leaving the agency
DeSantis looks at 2024 run as Florida's legislature wraps up session
Ukrainian delegate punches Russian rep who grabbed flag
Will Social Security run out — and what happens if it does?
Madison Cawthorn gets fine for having gun in carry-on
King's ex-classmate says young Charles was bullied as an "outsider"
Why fatal shark attack in Australia has been classified as "provoked"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
April jobs report shows unexpected growth
The April jobs report shows unexpected growth in the labor market. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano are joined by Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP Research Institute, with her insights on the latest numbers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On