MoneyWatch: Auto industry issues more recalls; the International Consumer Electronics show kicks off in Las Vegas The NYT reports more than 60 million vehicles were recalled in the U.S. in 2014, which is double the previous record set in 2004. Also, companies will show off their latest hi-tech gadgets, like the first all-in-one curved PC from Samsung, and new in-car technology from automakers. Karina Mitchell reports on the day's top MoneyWatch headlines.