Momo with Infinity Song discusses "Music for the Movement" Momo Boyd with Infinity Song joined CBSN to discuss the EP titled "Black History Always - Music for the Movement," volume 2 of a project between ESPN's The Undefeated and Hollywood Records. The EP features covers of historic protest songs and a spoken word piece titled, "Undefeated," by Momo with Infinity Song. During the interview, Boyd discusses the need for music to uplift the people amid protests across the country.