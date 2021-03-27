Live

Mom, son enlist in Navy together

It has always been a dream of Michelle Medina's to join the Navy, and her opportunity to enlist happened to fall at the same time as her son Ezekiel's. It's the first time in more than 35 years that a mother and son have enlisted at the same time.
