Mom of texting suicide victim speaks out after Michelle Carter sentencing A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to 15 months in jail for using text messages to encourage her friend to commit suicide. A judge ruled Michelle Carter will not have to go to jail until all of her state appeals are exhausted. She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy in June. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty spoke with Roy's family after the sentencing hearing.