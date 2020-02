Mom of missing kids obsessed with doomsday The aunt of one of the two missing Idaho kids says their mother had recently become obsessed with the end of the world. 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in September, six weeks after their mother Lori Vallow married Chad Daybell, who’s written multiple books about doomsday scenarios. Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the latest information in the search for the children.