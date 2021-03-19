Live

Mom defends family with knife while 911 was down

Alicia Cappola called 911 when a man broke into her home around 1:45 a.m. Cappola was not able to get through to a 911 operator and instead used a knife to defend her home. KIRO-TV's Rob Munoz reports.
