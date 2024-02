Mom creates whimsical fairy forest inspired by son with autism If you walk around the Rahway Trail in the South Mountain Reservation of Millburn, New Jersey, you might see small fairy homes tucked into the trees. The idea to add small dwellings to the landscape came from a woman named Therese Ojibway, who 10 years ago wanted her son, who has autism, to have a safe space to explore in the wilderness. She created the Fairy Trail, which people of all ages can enjoy.