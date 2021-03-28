Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mom calls C-SPAN to break up sibling spat

Two dueling brothers with differing ideologies were arguing politics on C-SPAN. But then, a surprise guest called in to put them in their place, in a way only she could. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller report.
