Molten lava flows toward small Hawaii town

A lava flow on the Big Island of Hawaii is expected cut off the town of Pahoa as soon as Friday. Residents of close to 50 homes will soon be displaced when the molten rock descends on their houses. Carter Evans reports from Hawaii.
