Molding the next generation of writers An innovative writing program, co-founded by one of the nation's most celebrated authors, is helping foster young storytellers. The 826 Network, originally formed in San Francisco by Dave Eggers and Nínive Calegari, focuses on making sure as many students as possible get one-on-one attention, and helps them see their names and stories in print. It's now expanded to nine chapters around the country, serving more than 350,000 students each year. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Jeff Glor reports.