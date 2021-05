Moderna to seek authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents Half of all U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and millions of adolescents may be next. As Mola Lenghi reports, Moderna will soon seek approval for its vaccine in children ages 12 to 17. Then, Dr. Sejal Hathi, a physician and clinical fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and the host of the Civic RX podcast, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.