Moderna seeks full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine Moderna has applied for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorized for emergency use in adults in the U.S. The pharmaceutical company said it will soon look into getting emergency-use authorization for its shot in children as young as 12. Dr. Dyan Hes, the founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss.