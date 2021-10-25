Live

Moderna says vaccine is safe for kids 6 to 11

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory committee is meeting on whether to greenlight Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. And there’s the possibility of another vaccine for young children. Meg Oliver has the details.
