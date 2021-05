Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in kids ages 12 to 17 Moderna released the results of its clinical trial in children ages 12 to 17, and says the shot was 100% effective in preventing cases two weeks after the second dose. Moderna plans to apply for FDA emergency use authorization for kids next month. Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.