Moderna expands vaccine trial to include children as young as 6 months Moderna announced it expanded its COVID-19 vaccine trial to include children. The first phase of the trial focused on kids ages 12 to 17, but the second phase incorporates children as young as 6 months old. Tanya Rivero spoke with Dr. Sophia Jan, division chief of general pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center, about Moderna's study and new COVID guidelines for schools.