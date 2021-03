Moderna begins testing COVID-19 vaccine in young children Vaccine maker Moderna has begun giving doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ranging in age from 6 months old to 11 years old as part of a new clinical trial. Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about how the process will work and how it is different from testing the vaccine in adults.