"Modern Family" star Ty Burrell on "Mr. Peabody and Sherman" "Modern Family" cast member Ty Burrell is stepping into the role of a genius canine in "Mr. Peabody and Sherman," based on the classic segments from "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show." Burrell and his ten-year-old co-star Max Charles spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about voicing the famous characters.