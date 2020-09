Modeler behind Bin Laden raid reveals the process, Navy SEALs' special message of thanks Nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks, Americans are now learning more about one of the best-kept secrets from the fateful mission to hunt down Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge speaks with the model maker who built a replica of Bin Laden's hideout to help Navy SEALs prepare for the raid.